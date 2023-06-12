Opposition Leader Lapid to testify in PM Netanyahu’s corruption trial

Lapid will answer questions about Netanyahu allegedly asking him to provide personal favors to the Israeli businessman and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid is expected to testify in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial in the Jerusalem District Court on Monday.

The ongoing corruption trial against Netanyahu saw him charged with fraud and breach of trust in Case 1000, in which he was accused of receiving illegal gifts worth nearly $1.9 million over the period of nine years. Lapid, who served as finance minister under Netanyahu, is set to testify mainly in this case with the cross-examination expected to take as long as three days.

Lapid will answer questions about Netanyahu allegedly asking him to provide personal favors to the Israeli businessman and Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan. According to the indictment, Netanyahu tried to amend laws to aid his wealthy ally in exchange for expensive gifts.

The opposition leader, who underwent a week-long preparation for his testimony, will also be asked about Case 2000, which concerns allegations that Netanyahu sought a deal with the owner of the Yediot Aharonot newspaper that would have seen it give him more favorable coverage in exchange for legislation that would damage the rivaling Israel Hayom newspaper.

The most serious case against Netanyahu is known as Case 4000. It accuses the prime minister of bribery, fraud and breach of trust over alleged abuse of power during his time as Israel's communications minister from 2014 to 2017.