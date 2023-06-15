Over 100 Arab-Israelis have been killed so far this year, a grim threshold that is attributed to gangs

Israel’s inter-ministerial steering committee for the eradication of violence and crime in Arab society met for the first time on Thursday, under the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the forum, Prime Minister’s Office Director-General Yossi Shelley, who headed the meeting, called for the “immediate treatment of bloody and difficult localities, including the pooling of budgets for the issue of eradicating violence and crime” in Israeli-Arab cities. He emphasized that criminal organizations must be dealt with “at the root.”

“I want to focus on identifying and defining problems, improving processes, pooling resources, and bringing results as soon as possible,” Shelley said.

"We are one society – Hebrew and Arab – who must live together in this country,” he continued. “We cannot allow the criminal organizations to harm us. We are in a state of emergency, during a period of communal terror in the Arab communities.”

Various parties at the meeting presented what was happening in their areas of responsibility as part of the implementation of a plan. "This meeting today is not self-evident. We thank you and are going to work together,” said Moder Younes, chairman of the committee of the heads of the Arab authorities.

Netanyahu welcomed the convening of the committee and noted that the issue was at the top of the list of his government’s priorities.

"I am confident that we will succeed with the determination and responsibility you are showing towards Arab society,” Umm Al Fahm Mayor Samir Mahmid told Shelley at the meeting.

Over 100 Arab-Israelis have been killed so far this year, a grim threshold that has been attributed to Arab gangs who control drugs, arms, and human trafficking, among other criminal activities. In response, leaders of Arab locales have protested over what they consider a lack of concern by Israeli authorities, prompting Netanyahu to declare a "war on crime" in the Arab sector.

The meeting was attended by senior representatives from the National Security Ministry, Justice Ministry, Interior Ministry, Labor Ministry, Welfare and Social Security Ministry, Education Ministry, Finance Ministry, Tax Authority, Israel Police, and other relevant bodies.