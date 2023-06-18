60 percent of Israelis want to donate their organs - new study

Israel Transplant's strategy is to transform the act of organ donation, previously considered heroic and rare, into a normative and fair act

60 percent of Israelis wish to donate their organs, according to a new study by Israel Transplant. This is a significant increase on 1999, when only 42 percent wanted to do so.

The reasons cited by Israelis who are reluctant to donate their organs are religious for 48 percent of them - although neither Jewish nor Muslim law prohibits the practice. 36 percent put forward the desire to be buried intact, while 30 percent say they fear mutilation of the body. 20 percent say they fear causing pain and suffering to the deceased, 19 percent invoke the fear of the "evil eye" and finally 12 percent say they fear that doctors will not do their utmost to save the brain-dead donor.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 The Dee family with a transplant patient at Beillinson Hospital in Petak Tikva, Israel.

One of the factors behind the rise in the number of Israelis willing to donate their organs was the government's creation of the Israel Transplant organization 26 years ago.

Since then, every hospital in the country has been coordinating tests to determine brain death, and working to find candidates for organ donation by reaching out to families, while providing them with the necessary emotional support. Religious centers have also been set up for Jews and Muslims, to provide information on the religious position on organ donation.

Families are encouraged to donate by the realization that not only will they be saving lives, but they will also have preference in receiving organs if they need a transplant, and the satisfaction of knowing that their loved one "lives on" in someone else's body.

Israel Transplant's strategy is to transform the act of organ donation, hitherto considered heroic and rare, into a normative and just act. Media coverage of organ donation by relatives of victims of terrorist attacks has also helped to raise public awareness of this cause.

Thanks to these efforts, the number of Israelis who obtained a donor card increased by 700,000 between 2005 and 2017, according to Israel Transplant.