Israeli victims identified from terror attack that killed four civilians

It has been permitted to release the identities of three victims from a terror attack in the West Bank, on Tuesday, in which four Israeli civilians were killed and four wounded, one critical, two moderate and another light.

Elisha Anteman was the youngest victim at 18-years-old. He lived in the Eli community. Harel Masood, 21, was from Yad Binyamin in southern Israel. And Ofer Fairman, another resident of Eli, was 60-years-old.

Anteman was a 12th-grade student, studying in a yeshiva seminary high school, according to a brief statement by the Eli community that primarily expressed condolences to his family. It stated, "Blessed is the Truth [a Jewish condolence] - with great sadness, we announce the passing of Elisha Antman, who was murdered in today's attack, a resident of the Neveh neighborhood in the Eli community. We share in the family's grief."

The Nahal Sorek community in Yad Binyamin also issued a statement, "with a heavy heart and great pain, we were informed in the last few hours of difficult news. In the serious attack that took place today in the settlement of Eli, Harel Masood, a resident of Yad Binyamin, was murdered. Harel is the son of Gil and Yael Masoud, only 21 years old at the time of his murder.

“Dear Massood family, there are no words to express the shock and pain. The entire Nahal Sorek community grieves with you for the terrible disaster and shares in your unimaginable sorrow. May you rest in heaven. May his soul be bundled in the bundle of life."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also released a statement, saying "today, near the settlement of Eli, an atrocious and shocking attack was carried out. From the bottom of my heart I send my condolences to the families of the murdered, may God avenge their blood. And on behalf of the entire nation, I send recovery wishes to the wounded."