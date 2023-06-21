Family and friends eulogize slain Israelis, as they're laid to rest after terror attack

Last night Elisha Anteman, aged 18, was buried in the Eli cemetery, and Harel Masood, aged 21, in the Yesodot cemetery near Rehovot in Israel

Following a terror attack Tuesday in which four Israelis were killed, two of the four victims were laid to rest the same evening. Elisha Anteman, aged 18, was buried in the Eli cemetery, and Harel Masood, aged 21, in the Yesodot cemetery near Rehovot.

Ofer Fairman, 63, will be laid to rest Wednesday, also in Eli cemetery. The funeral date for 17-year-old Nachhman Shmuel Mordoff has not yet been announced.

Liron Moldovan/Flash90 Friends and family attend the funeral of 21-year-old Israeli Harel Masood in the cemetery in Yesodot, after a terror attack.

"I can't understand that you are not here with us. How can we talk about you in the past tense? You only just completed the army,” Yael Masoud paid tribute to her son Harel at the funeral, “you only just blossomed.”

“Your eyes spoke quietly, humbly,” she added, “everyone was dazzled by your beauty, inner and outer,” she recalled their last weekend meal together, “now we understand that you came to say goodbye without meaning to.”

Liron Moldovan/Flash90 Funérailles de Harel Masood au cimetière de Yesodot, le 20 juin 2023

Head of the Nahal Sorek Council Shai Reichner, where Masood lived, said his parents Gil and Yael “are completely broken.”

Courtesy of family Nahman Shmuel Mordof, 17, from the Binyamin community was killed in a terror attack.

"I knew him from first grade, we were together in the same class for eight years. Nachman was from the beginning a lover of the country, a guy with fire in his eyes,” said Nitai, one of Mordoff’s friends.

“Ofer was one of those caring people,” said Yeruham Estreicher, a former neighbor of Fairman, adding “he welcomed us on our first day as a young couple in the building.”

The Hamas-affiliated terrorists arrived by car at a hummus restaurant outside Eli, in the West Bank, where they murdered Anteman, Mordoff and Masood. Then fled to a nearby gas station and killed Fairman.

An armed civilian shot one of the two terrorists at the gas station. Security forces eliminated the second terrorist two hours later, following a manhunt.