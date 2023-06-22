Israel: Curbing crime in Arab society through knowledge

People from all over Israel donated more than 1,500 books, which were then distributed to families in need

While more than 100 murder victims have been recorded in the Arab community in Israel since the beginning of the year, a project that restores hope, focused on culture and knowledge, has been set up in the Negev, southern Israel.

It was organized by Kaid Abu Latif on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam, which will take place next Wednesday. The project of collecting books and distributing them to families in need was carried out in cooperation with the community center of the city of Rahat.

"Following the frightening increase in the crime rate in Arab society, it was necessary to give a coherent response to what is happening. Murders do not spare children or young people in addition to adults. Through this initiative, which we launched more than six months ago, with the Al Yamama theater and the community center of Rahat, we want to make books accessible in the public space, and this is our way of responding to violence - through knowledge," said Kaid Abu Latif, co-director of Al Yamama Theater and project manager.

Rahat Community Center Kaid Abu Latif

“This is the first time in Israel that such a project has made it possible to provide access to books, in particular in the Bedouin market of Rahat; we are sure that it will serve as an example for similar initiatives in Israel and around the world,” he added.

This Thursday, a big day of distribution was organized in the Negev in which young people from Rahat, Taibe, Haifa took part, but also Jewish volunteers who came to lend a hand.

“It was important to several Jewish volunteers to take part in this project. It is important to note that more than 3,000 Jews come to work every morning in the Bedouin town of Rahat, which is their main place of work,” Kaid said.

When the initiative was launched, people from all over Israel donated more than 1,500 books, which were then distributed. In addition to books, dolls and toys were given to children for Eid, the biggest holiday in the Muslim calendar.

"Eventually we aim to give away a million books a year, but I think it will take at least 5 years to achieve that," said Kaid.

Rahat Community Center Collection and distribution of the books for families in need.

Among the books that have been donated are a variety of works for the whole family and in many languages: Arabic, Hebrew, English, Russian, French and German. Poems, novels, cookbooks, biographies or children's books were part of the prizes for those in need.

"Books, studies and education is the path we want to believe in. A child whose heroes are among the great thinkers and people who pass on knowledge will not be interested in being part of organized crime gangs, and this is how we will save a whole generation from corruption and violence,” said Abu Latif.

Last week, no less than 10 people were murdered in Arab society. Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir notably announced a plan to hire 1,000 new police officers to provide security in Arab towns.