Over half of Arab Israeli households at risk of poverty - report

Jewish households’ net income is 51 percent higher than that of Arab households

A recent report by the Central Bureau of Statistics shed light on the existing socio-economic inequalities between Jewish and Arab households in Israel.

It revealed that 53 percent of Arab households are likely to live in poverty, a stark contrast to the 18 percent of Jewish households facing the same threat. The study also showed a significant difference in terms of employment.

Among men of working age, 64 percent of Jews have a job compared to 50 percent of Arabs. For women, the contrast is even more marked, 62 percent of Jewish women are employed against only 28 percent of Arab women.

These employment disparities are not limited to employment rates but also affect the industries where the two groups are predominant. Arabs are mainly engaged in trade, vehicle maintenance, construction and health, while Jews are more represented in administration, security, financial services and communications, as well as in the high sector. technology.

The income gap is also significant. Jewish households’ net income is 51 percent higher than that of Arab households.

This gap widens further if we consider the net income per capita, taking into account the larger size of Arab families, the gap rises to 89 percent. This difference is reflected in economic satisfaction, 70 percent of Jews say they are satisfied with their economic situation against 51 percent of Arabs.

When it comes to ownership, Arabs slightly outperform Jews, with an ownership rate of 73 percent versus 63 percent. However, Arab-owned houses are mostly found in Arab towns and villages and are worth an average of $303,000 while a Jewish-owned house is worth an average of $634,000. It is important to note that more than a quarter of the Arab population lives in mixed cities, such as Jerusalem, Akko, Nof Hagalil, Ramla and Lod.