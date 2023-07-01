Iceland launches direct flights from Tel Aviv to Reykjavik

Israelis will be able to reach Iceland in just seven hours of flight

Icelandair announced on Friday it has launched direct flights from Israel's Tel Aviv to Reykjavik.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 will fly three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday until October 29, 2023. Israelis will be able to reach Iceland in just seven hours of flight.

“Tel-Aviv fits well into our road network. In recent years, tourists from the region have shown great interest in visiting Iceland, and this new route will open up new opportunities for Icelandic tourism,” said Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason.

Located in the North Atlantic Ocean, between Greenland and Norway, northwest of the Faroe Islands, Iceland is famous for its glaciers that cover more than 10 percent of the island. It is also popular among tourists with volcanoes, geysers, hot springs and lava fields.