Israeli demonstrators escalate to blocking Haifa seaport, threaten airport access

The organizers say they the day's protests will culminate in an afternoon blockade of Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport

Israeli demonstrators opposing the government's judicial reform blocked access to the Haifa port on Monday, with parallel rallies organized abroad. According to the organizers, the highlight of the day's protests will be a blockade of Ben Gurion airport in the afternoon.

The protest movement stated thousands of people were planning to protest against the resumption of work on the reform in the Knesset, scheduled to be discussed in the afternoon. Both moves are being criticized for taking place during a major anti-terrorist operation in the West Bank.

In the morning, hundreds of Israeli demonstrators blocked access to the port of Haifa, preventing traffic from reaching the terminal. Heavy police deployments were used to disperse the protesters who refused to clear the roads leading to the country's main seaport.

"The blockade of the port of Haifa is one of many actions of resistance aimed at stopping the destructive government,” said the organizers of the Haifa demonstration.

Tension over judicial reform intensified after negotiations between the coalition and the opposition failed to reach a compromise. The government claimed to consider a unilateral passage of certain aspects of the legislation.

"The Israeli Democracy Protest is present in Washington, New York, Paris and wherever there is an Israeli and Jewish community that refuses to give up on the Zionist dream of a democratic, just and secure Jewish state," said a statement from an international movement coordinating anti-reform protests around the world.

Shir Torem/Flash90 Demonstrators block the entrance to the Haifa port during a protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul.

The demonstrators are expected to arrive in large numbers at Ben Gurion terminal 3 at 5.30pm Israel time, despite police directives limiting the gathering to 5,000 participants. The protests are expected to blockade the roads leading to the airport with convoys, despite the threat of penalties for obstructing traffic.