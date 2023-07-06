Israeli border officer acquitted of killing autistic Palestinian

Iyad Hallak, 32, was shot dead in May 2020 while walking in east Jerusalem, after officers mistook him for an armed assailant

An Israeli border policeman was acquitted by a court on Thursday for the 2020 killing of an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem.

Iyad Hallak, 32, was shot dead in May 2020 while walking in east Jerusalem, after officers mistook him for an armed assailant. Hallak aroused the suspicion of officers as he milled close to a border police position near Jerusalem's Old City, the court said in its decision.

The officers approached him and yelled at him to stop, but Hallak instead ran away. The defendant joined the chase and another officer shot toward Hallak’s legs but missed, the court found. Hallak then entered an alley, where the defendant shot and hit him in the leg. The Palestinian man then stood up and pointed at a woman he knew who had rushed to the scene, prompting the defendant to fatally shoot him in the chest.

Hallak's family said he had the mental age of an eight-year-old, and witnesses said he panicked after being shouted at by police.

The Jerusalem district court said the defendant was "acquitted" of "reckless homicide" in a decision decried by Hallak's mother as "injustice.” The officer standing trial "made an honest mistake thinking he was dealing with an armed terrorist who posed a real danger,” the court said, noting he expressed "remorse" for his fatal error.

"My son is now in the grave and his killer is relaxing and going out and having a good time, and this is a particular injustice,” his mother, Rana Hallak, told AFP after the verdict was pronounced. "(Iyad) created a special atmosphere within the family," she added.

The officer was charged over Hallak's killing in June 2021. Israel's Justice Ministry had said he did not follow police rules for opening fire and that Hallak had "posed no danger to police or civilians at the scene.”