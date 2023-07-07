The Israeli soldier's commander says he 'always wanted to give more. Yesterday, when you could have gone home, you chose to go on military operations'

The funeral of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) First Sergeant Shilo Yosef Amir was attended by thousands of people on Friday morning. He was killed Thursday afternoon in a terror attack in the West Bank community of Kedumim.

"My Shiloh, my brother, you taught me what joy in life is and what true love is for a person without judgment," his sister Shahar shared the love she had for her brother.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Thousands attend the funeral of Staff Sergeant Shilo Yossef Amir, killed in an attack near Kedumim, at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel.

"You loved this country without limits and without fear, you are our hero and the hero of the whole country. I've lost a brother, but more than anything a friend. I love you, you are and always will be in our hearts,” the fallen soldier's sister said in the eulogy.

Amir, 22, was buried in the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, leaving behind his parents and four siblings. "How long will we let these soldiers die for us?" cried the grandmother in tears.

"Throughout your military service, you took part in operations and were always the first to volunteer and fight. You always wanted to give more. Yesterday, when you could have gone home, you chose to go on military operations. You were a complete man," said the commander of the commando unit to which Amir belonged.

A preliminary investigation into the death revealed that a 19-year-old Palestinian arrived at the scene in a vehicle, got out and shot at Amir and another person who was not hurt. The terrorist fled the attack before being neutralized by soldiers searching for him, in his possession were two improvised Carlo weapons.