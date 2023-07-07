Usha: Mixed religious-non-religious schools, an Israeli oddity

In Israel, people are Orthodox, religious, or secular; and that is how schools are organized and distinct from one another

When Aviv's mother told kindergarten parents that her daughter was starting first grade at Usha School, not the best public school in the neighborhood, most grimaced: "Usha? But it's religious.”

"No, it's mixed," Shir would reply tirelessly, eliciting suspicious looks, she told i24NEWS.

In Israel, this is how the school system is designed: People are Orthodox, religious, or secular. In France, Jewish schools have the habit of mixing all levels of religion; for lack of choice, in Israel, everything is totally reorganized and distinct. As a result, the children of families who respect Shabbat and those who go to the beach on Saturdays do not mix, or if they do, only somewhat.

Eve Boccara Students at Usha School in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Out of some 5,000 elementary schools in the Jewish state, only a little over a dozen offer a mixed model, open to both secular and religious families, but with an assumed openness to spirituality. When teenage girls in public schools sway over Israeli model Anna Zak, kids in more religious schools sing songs just as joyfully, but about God.

"Spirituality is present in everyday life, more than any diktats,” said Zeevik Barlev, the director of Usha School in Tel Aviv, which also sells Jewish values, tolerance, and "living together.”

"Four of us don't pray, but we don't even talk about it. And we [give thanks] every day after the meal, even those who don't do it at home,” student Eliah told i24NEWS.

For many parents in the city, it is already too much, and many others have given up putting their children in this school, considering it too secular: "Parents and children dress as they want. It's really light for us,” confided Myriam, whose family has always observed Shabbat and who finally chose the religious school in Tel Aviv, further from her home.

“I wanted the Usha school above all else,” explained Maayane, a parent from Tel Aviv. “I even moved to Ramat Gan so that my son could be registered there.”

Eve Boccara Usha Elementary School in Ramat Gan, Israel.

"The school was originally 100 percent religious,” Barlev told i24NEWS. But the practicing families deserted Ramat Gan twenty years ago in favor of the laity, and it was necessary to think about the future of Usha, which was in danger of closing.

The mayor, therefore, had the idea of ​​creating this mixed model, which is very rare in the country. In Israel, students in kippah and tzitzit (religious clothing) can pray at fixed times while their classmates paint or play sports. Hours of instruction in Torah and Jewish values ​​are given every day, along with Hebrew, English, or math.”

This is what defends Carmel Shama, the new mayor of the city, who believes in this form of coexistence.

"Usha is in the image of Ramat Gan," explained Ronit, in charge of the education department at the municipality. "A place of coexistence between religious and laity, rich and poor.”

If the concept had difficulty getting off the ground six years ago, in 2023, for the first time, Barlev was able to open two Usha classes.

“And that is our goal for 2024 and the years to come,” confirmed Ronit. "Make the mixed model a school model like any other."