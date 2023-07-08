BDS urges 2 South African clubs to nix friendlies against Maccabi Tel Aviv

Israel dismisses the 'apartheid' analogy, promulgated by the BDS movement, as baseless

The anti-Israel BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement has called on South African soccer clubs to cancel their friendlies against Maccabi Tel Aviv, scheduled for July 13 and 16 in Spain.

Maccabi are due to face Orlando Pirates and AFC Bournemouth during their pre-season training camp, but the pro-Palestinian movement is trying to dissuade the two South African teams from taking part.

“As South Africans, football fans and activists in solidarity against Israeli apartheid, we call on the Orlando Pirates not to participate in the friendly match against Maccabi Tel Aviv scheduled for July 13 in Spain. nothing friendly in a match against a team representing the apartheid state of Israel,” BDS said.

Israel fiercely contests the deeply contentious claim that its military presence in the West Bank amounts to a regime of segregation and domination comparable to the one enforced by South Africa's white minority on the country's black majority in the latter half of the 20th century.

The anti-Israel organization had already issued a statement in the same vein when Robbie Kean was appointed coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv: "We ask him not to coach in the apartheid state."

This movement, which calls for an international boycott of Israel, has already contributed to the souring of relations between Israel and South Africa in recent years.