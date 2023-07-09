IDF Chief of Staff calls on Israeli reservists not to refuse missions

Reacting to threats from soldiers, Israel's top general Halevi says 'last few days force us to focus on the security mission and the cohesion that supports it'

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reacted on Sunday to threats made in recent days by hundreds of reservists, saying they would stop serving in the army as a protest against upcoming legislation for judicial reform.

"These last few days force us to focus on the security mission and the cohesion that supports it. In today's reality, we don't have the authority not to respond to every challenge and mission,” Halevi said at an exchange of command ceremony, for the Southern Command.

“This requires commitment, determination, perseverance, as well as the resilience of the state and its citizens,” the IDF chief of staff added.

Earlier this morning, Walla! revealed that hundreds of Israeli Air Force reservists were planning to not participate in reserve duty, due to the government progressing part of the legislation for its proposed judicial reform. The law being voted upon this week has already been modified and reduced from its original version.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at the end of June that a significant part of the judicial reform was “out,” during an interview with the Wall Street Journal, adding that he was aware of public opinion and was moving toward wider consensus on the legislation.

A letter was sent to the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Halevi by 110 IDF officers, threatening to also stop volunteering for reserve service if the reform was enacted. The group stated, "we announce today that if the law abolishing reasonableness, or any other measure that is part of the judicial reform, passes its third reading in the Knesset, we will be forced to immediately stop volunteering for the reserve service."