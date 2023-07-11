'Day of Disruption' blocks roads, airport, vows to shut Israel down

Organization leaders say marches, convoys and demonstrations were planned, calling also for a general labor strike to protest the Israeli judicial reform

Protests against Israel’s judicial reform escalated on Tuesday, as a response to legislation on Monday night being passed. The police are preparing for a “day of disruption” throughout the country, including at the airport.

Organizations leading the protests in Israel announced ahead of a contentious vote at the Knesset, to pass part of the judicial reform through the first of three stages, that the country would be shut down. Planned were marches, convoys and demonstrations in front of key sites, as well as calls for a general labor strike.

Jonathan Shaul/Flash90 Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block intercity highway during a protest against the judicial reform in Israel.

Protesters started to block intercity highways from 6:30 A.M. local time, from 8 A.M. demonstrators were assembling at Ben Gurion International airport, and there were plans to show dissatisfaction with the judicial reform at the Israeli President’s Residence in Jerusalem and the U.S. Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv.

The Airports Authority released a statement, warning the protestors on the risks of demonstrating at the “highly sensitive” area. “The switch from routine to emergency can happen within minutes,” it said.

"In the course of its preparation, the Airports Authority, in conjunction with the police, have defined a traffic route that will remain open for emergencies. The blocking of access roads to Ben Gurion Airport and the roads within the airport, no matter the reason, could end in disaster and in an international catastrophe. Ben Gurion must not be blocked,” the authority concluded.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 Israelis protest and clash with police during a protest against Israel's judicial reform, at the Ben Gurion International Airport.

Israel’ Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai conducted a situation assessment on Monday night, also highlighting the necessity of security at the airport. In a statement released on Tuesday, the police said “all means and units” were activated to maintain public safety throughout the country.

Before the vote at the Knesset, several protestors were able to get inside. Some activists tried to glue themselves to the floor at the plenum entrance to disrupt lawmakers, others chanted protest slogans, as well as hanging signs on the doors of ministers.