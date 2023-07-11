'Judicial coup:’ A wrap-up of Israel’s day of disruption over judicial reforms

There remains an open question about the judicial overhaul's blowback in society and the economy, as well as in diplomacy, security, and politics

Protesters against the Israeli government's proposed judicial overhaul promised a raucous and wide-ranging "day of disruption” on Tuesday – and they kept that promise by blocking streets, highways, and road access to the main terminal of Ben Gurion International Airport.

"They want a dictatorship and to convert this state into a religious Orthodox extremist right-wing state,” said anti-judicial overhaul protestor Eitan Golan. “We will not allow this. This will never happen, it will not occur, it doesn't matter what,” he told i24NEWS.

The trigger, of course, came the day prior when the Israeli parliament passed on the first reading – a bill that would take away courts' power to overturn ministerial decisions seen as "unreasonable."

"The entire responsibility lies with the government, while a handful of judges who are not required to report to the public take the authority for themselves,” Israel’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin has said.

“This reality contradicts, in the deepest way, the primary foundation of every democracy.”

Supporters say the move would rein in the power of unelected judges. Opponents say it would give the government free reign.

"Democracy is under attack, Israeli rights are under attack, the rights of Israeli citizens are under attack. And we're here to protect that and to say: 'Stop the coup, stop the judicial coup’,” said anti-judicial overhaul protestor Deborah Galili.

In central Tel Aviv, protesters clashed with police, leading to 71 people being arrested, 45 of whom have been released.

Outside the main terminal of Ben Gurion Airport, protesters clashed with police, leading to dozens of arrests there. In the early morning, people began gathering at the airport to hinder operations. Israeli media at one point estimated that over 10,000 protestors showed up at the airport, fully blocking transit to terminals.

Even in New York, anti-overhaul activists said they equipped travelers to Israel with protest gear before flights so they could join the rally upon arrival.

“We urge authorities to protect and respect the right of peaceful assembly," said a spokesperson of Israel's National Security Council.

"It is clear there is significant debate and discussion in Israel on the proposed plan. Such debates are a healthy part of a vibrant democracy.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly plans to press on with the legislation. Meanwhile, the Israeli shekel strengthened on Tuesday and the TASE-35 index of the Tel Aviv stock exchange closed.

But there's still an open question about blowback in society and the economy, as well as in diplomacy, security, and politics – a raw test of the limits of each side's power.