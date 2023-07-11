English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Disruption behind the lens: Protests over Israel's judicial overhaul in photos

i24NEWS

5 min read
Demonstrators protest in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Liron Almog /Flash90Demonstrators protest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Disrupting images of the day of disruption – a baby protestor blocking traffic; a horse trampling a protestor, people clashing with police

Large-scale protests broke out in Israel on Tuesday against the government's proposed judicial overhaul, marking a "Day of disruption" in the Jewish state. 

An estimated 71 people involved in the demonstrations were arrested for disturbing public order, 45 of whom have been released. Some protestors were also injured in clashes with the police, in surreal scenes that created controversy, such as one of a one-year-old baby playing in the middle of a road, blocking traffic.

Over 30 people were arrested in Tel Aviv, 21 in the center of the country, and 10 in Jerusalem.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90Demonstrators protest against the judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Shir Torem/Flash90
Shir Torem/Flash90Protests in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators protest in Jerusalem.

Thousands of demonstrators also invaded Ben Gurion Airport in protest. "Despite the events and demonstrations that took place at the airport, the flights were able to proceed without incident," said the spokesperson for the Israel Airport Authority.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90
Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90Manifestations à l'aéroport Ben Gurion le 11 juillet
Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90
Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90Protests at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.
Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90
Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90Protests at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.

"The Israel Police will continue to allow freedom of expression and demonstration within the limits of the law, but will not allow the violation of public order, disruption of traffic rules, and risk to all road users," police said.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90A protestor being apprehended by police at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90Protestors demonstrate in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Tomer Neuberg/Flash90
Tomer Neuberg/Flash90Protestors clashing with police in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Tomer Neuberg/Flash90
Tomer Neuberg/Flash90An apprehended protestor in Tel Aviv, Israel.

This article received 0 comments