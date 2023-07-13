This is the fourth time in five years that the Israeli hotel has been recognized by the prestigious Travel + Leisure magazine

Jerusalem's Waldorf Astoria Hotel has been ranked among the top 5 best hotels in the Middle East and North Africa for 2023 by the prestigious travel magazine, Travel + Leisure. Each year, the magazine organizes a competition in which readers share their travel experiences.

Part of the decision making process included a popular vote for the best hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas and airlines, among other categories. This year, some 165,000 readers took part in the survey, casting over 685,000 votes for nearly 8,500 unique properties worldwide.

The Waldorf Astoria Hotel Jerusalem, the only Israeli establishment on the list, was ranked fourth, behind the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, La Mamounia and the Four Seasons Resort, both in Marrakech. However, it came in ahead of the Four Seasons in Cairo.

Amit Giron A tranquil in-door pool at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Jerusalem, Israel.

The evaluators awarded Jerusalem's Waldorf Astoria an impressive score of 92.80 out of 100, the fourth time the hotel has received this distinction from Travel + Leisure magazine, having won in 2018, 2017 and 2020.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Travel + Leisure magazine is considered one of the world's leading tourism publications, particularly in English-speaking countries. Based in New York, it is published monthly and reaches around 16 million readers a month, mainly active travelers using the magazine to plan their vacations and business trips.

Amit Giron European-style outdoor dining at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel Jerusalem, Israel.

Jerusalem's Waldorf Astoria Hotel was built on the foundations of the famous Palace Hotel, a historic luxury establishment. It is considered one of Israel's most expensive hotel projects, with an investment of around $150 million. The hotel boasts 226 rooms, including 29 suites, a magnificent ballroom, sophisticated meeting rooms, gourmet restaurants, a luxury spa and a very high level of service.