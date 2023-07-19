Israel: Hospitals go on strike to protest judicial reform

This is the first time that medical personnel have become so actively involved in the anti-reform movement

Israeli hospitals went on strike on Wednesday morning to protest against the government’s judicial reform plan, according to the Israeli Medical Association.

This is the first time that medical personnel have become so actively involved in the anti-reform movement. The country's health system was shut down from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. local time.

Demonstrations took place in many hospitals across the country.

"There is no health without democracy," said the Medical Association.

This protest comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is pushing with the legislative process in order to pass the reasonableness clause of the judicial reform.

Earlier on Tuesday, rallies and disturbances were recorded across the country, resulting, in particular, in many road blockages. Several dozen protesters were arrested for disturbing public order, while others were injured after police used water cannons to disperse the gatherings.

Another sign of the acceleration of the protest movement is that hundreds of reservists of the Israeli army announced that they would sign this Wednesday in front of the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv a "declaration of non-volunteering," expressing their official refusal to serve unless the government halts the reform legislation.

"We have reached a red line. Our decision is firm: we will not serve a dictatorship", said the movement’s spokesperson.