Israel's prime ministers thanks well-wishers and medical staff, adds 'tomorrow morning I’ll join my friends at the Knesset'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave an update Sunday afternoon on his condition, after being fitted with a pacemaker on Saturday night. The video update was filmed from Tel Hasohomer's Sheba Medical Center.

"I want to thank the many, many of you who asked about my health and thank the excellent team at Sheba [Medical Centre] that is accompanying me. As you can see, I am doing great,” Netanyahu proclaimed.

“We are continuing with our efforts to complete the legislation, and the effort to do so with agreement. Either way, I want you to know that tomorrow morning I’ll join my friends at the Knesset [the Israeli parliament]. Meanwhile, thank you all very very much to you all,” the Israeli prime minister concluded.

The Israeli parliament was scheduled to vote on a crucial part of the judicial reform, with deliberations on Sunday through to the vote on Monday afternoon. Netanyahu earlier expressed hope an agreement would be reached on the reasonableness standard bill.

Media outlets in Israel reported that Netanyahu had been suffering from heart problems for several years. According to the newspaper Israel Hayom, doctors indicated that the condition was minor, but had existed for years.

Medical staff involved in his treatment confirmed that his electrocardiogram tests had been showing abnormalities for some time, but that this was not a disease per se, but rather an indication of a potential problem. Hospital officials said on Sunday that Netanyahu will remain under medical supervision in the cardiology department, adding that his condition was “good.”

The 73-year-old Israeli Prime Minister was discharged last Sunday from Sheba, after an overnight stay due to dizziness caused by dehydration. Upon his release, he received a heart rate monitor. Prior to the pacemaker operation, Netanyahu said "I feel great, but I'm listening to my doctors."