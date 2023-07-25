Dramatic Israeli judicial reform protests continue, with calls for general strike

After passage of legislation limiting Israel's judiciary, 18 demonstrators were arrested, 19 sent to hospital, and 10 police officers wounded

Protests against Israel’s judicial reform continued late into the night on Monday and Tuesday morning, after the passage of a “reasonableness standard” bill. Heavy clashes were reported between demonstrators and the police.

According to Israeli authorities, 18 demonstrators were arrested for assaulting the police, arson and rioting. During the demonstrations, ten officers were wounded.

According to data from protest organizations, 32 demonstrators received medical treatment, which includes on-site care, and 19 of them had to be evacuated to a hospital.

Gili Yaari /Flash90 Israeli protesters arrested by the police, for violent confrontations, during a rally against Israel's judicial reform bill, in the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Most critically, three demonstrators were intentionally hit by a car on Monday night, fortunately with minor wounds. The driver, who had fled the scene, was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

In Jerusalem clashes broke out in the evening between opponents and supporters of the reform, where thousands of demonstrators had flocked earlier in the day to voice their opinion on limiting the judiciary's “reasonableness standard.” Police used riot dispersal measures.

The White House reacted to the events, urging the Israeli government "to protect the right to demonstrate.” The protestors continued through the night, with several setting up "protest tents" outside the parliament in one of the capital’s public parks.

In the morning, the Israeli Doctors' Association announced that health workers would demonstrate later in the day in front of the headquarters of the Histadrut, the national workers' union, to demand "that it take action against the destruction of the country". They will then march to the Tel Aviv Museum.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Monday night to "continue to strive for negotiations and reaching agreements." While the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror organization hailed the day, as “this leads her [Israel] down the path to collapse and disappearance.”

Former Israeli Defense Minister, National Unity party head, Benny Gantz said the country was indeed facing an 'immediate danger,' and called on reservists to keep protecting the country. Israel’s military chief Herzi Halevi earlier warned on Sunday that if the army won’t be “strong and cohesive" then the Jewish state “won’t exist as a nation in the region.”