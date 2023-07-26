Israel: Over 50% of citizens fear civil war amid judicial reform turmoil - poll

A majority of Israelis (55%) want parties to return to talks between the coalition and the opposition

More than half of Israelis - 56 percent - fear a civil war amid social and political crisis after the reasonableness clause was struck down by the parliament as part of the government’s judicial reform plan, according to a Channel 13 poll.

Only 39 percent of respondents said they were not concerned about a civil war, while 9 percent said they were unsure. Voters of the ruling Likud party said they were least concerned about a civil war, with just 37 percent expressing such concerns, while 56 percent said they were not worried about it.

A majority of Israelis (55 percent) want parties to return to talks between the coalition and the opposition, while only 26 percent believe the talks should not be renewed.

The country is currently divided over the issue of the government's judicial reform bill, which is being debated both at home and abroad. The reform’s critics believe that it threatens Israeli democracy.