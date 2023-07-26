Surveys show a divided Israel, with little political gain

Taken on the week of a contentious vote on the judicial reform, polls reveal Israeli society grappling with its national identity and solidarity

Surveys carried out on the week of Israel passing its first judicial reform bill, on Monday, have shown that Israelis are worried about their country’s future, not just because of legislation but because of a social rift.

Not only has the situation made Israelis worried, but the emotional strain has also caused more people to seek mental health support, due to an increase of anxiety and depression. Israel’s largest support associations reported significantly more requests in recent days.

Miriam Alster/Flash90 Anti-overhaul activists protesters scuffling with police in Tel Aviv

The Eran association reported hundreds of calls, "resulting directly from the political and social situation in the country.” Natal found that one in five citizens felt threatened during the waves of protest, and many reported anxiety, depression and fear about the future. Sahar saw 20 percent more calls than last month and 44 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

The Kantar Institute conducted a poll for Kan, which revealed 42 percent consider the national divide the greatest threat to Israel, with 14 percent actually wanting a separation into Jewish states and the number grew to 23 percent for those opposing the current government.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Demonstrators protest against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, on July 22, 2023.

A survey by Channel 13 on Tuesday showed 56 percent fearing a civil war, 55 percent wanting a return to negotiation talks between the coalition and the opposition, and 54 percent are concerned about Israel's security due to the judicial reform, which is a good sign that a majority of Israelis are attentive to the rifts. But, 28 percent are thinking of just leaving the country.

In terms of political gains, 84 percent of voters in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party said they trust him, while a third of total respondents do not. Nevertheless, a majority of 55 percent do want the opposition leaders, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, to relaunch negotiations.

Emmanuel DUNAND, Menahem KAHANA / AFP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former alternate prime minister, head of the National Unity party, Benny Gantz.

If elections were held today, the right-wing bloc would lose its coalition. Channel 13 saw the sharpest drop to 52 seats, Channel 12 with 52, and Channel 14 polls indicated 57. It’s worth noting that the opposition would need the Arab parties' support in order to have a majority.

Channel 14 asked participants to rate the leadership of three likely prime minister candidates. There was an equal 45-45 percent split between Netanyahu and Gantz. The Likud party leader came out ahead when paired with Lapid, with 45 percent to 35 percent respectively.