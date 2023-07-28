Love and prayer: Inside the Israeli community established by the ‘Singing Rabbi’

The small village of Mevo Modi'im in Israel, near Jerusalem, was established by a group of Americans who followed in the footsteps of Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach

For the average Israeli, it's easy to get confused between the city of Modi’in, in central Israel near Jerusalem, and the small village of Mevo Modi'im nearby. But despite their proximity, there is a big difference between these two places, and not just the fact that one ends with an "N" and the other with an "M."

Established in 1975, the small village of Mevo Modi'im was established by a group of Americans who followed in the footsteps of Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, also known as the "Singing Rabbi."

"When I was young, my dad had four records," one of the community’s oldest residents, Leah Rivkah told i24NEWS. "Beethoven, Bach, Brahms, and Rabbi Shlomo. I would look at the picture on the cover of Rabbi Shlomo with a group of young followers sitting on the stairs, and I would think, ‘I wish I was a part of that.’”

During the 1970s, young American Jews who admired Carlebach would gather in San Francisco at a center called "The House of Love and Prayer."

“This place looked like one of those hippie movement centers which were popular at that time. I met Rabbi Shlomo in San Francisco,” Rachel Trugman, one of the founders of Mevo Modi'im, told i24NEWS.

“He was trying to find all the Jewish leaders of all the social movements. Anti-war, vegetarian, the movers and shakers of the time. He left the yeshiva, he was the star pupil of Rabbi Aharon Kotler, and he risked his reputation to go out. And he came to us. He found us at all the love-ins and the be-ins because we were drawn to the music," Trugman recalled.

In 1975, the community of Mevo Modi’im was established. It wasn't easy for the newcomers, who had to leave their comfort zone.

"This was a tiny road in the middle of nowhere," Dina Solomon, one of the village’s veterans, told i24NEWS. "We didn’t have Modi'in and Shilat at that time, we only had a few Arab villages, and the airport. This was the end of the road."

For years, the village was far from the public eye. But the rumor spread, and more and more people joined the community. One of them was Yitzhak Ben Yehuda, a traveler who only came to Israel for a few days, and found himself living in the village for the past 45 years.

"I was born in Egypt and grew up in England," Yitzhak told i24NEWS. "At the time I was 27-years-old, married with children. I traveled around with my bus, and on my way back to Haifa port someone told me about this place, a hippie commune in the forest. I decided to stop by. Someone asked me if I'm Jewish, and I said no. He asked me for my last name, I said ‘Levi.’ It turns out that I am a Jew."

Yitzhak became an artist, and even painted the walls of the synagogue here. Carlebach himself had a summer house in the village where he used to stay every year. In 1994, Carlebach died suddenly at the age of 69.

In the mid-1990s, Modi'in was established, and it would become one of the largest cities in Israel. The area also became a popular tourist attraction. Inside the village, we can see the remains of a Byzantine monastery.

Daniel Bock / i24NEWS One of the houses destroyed by a wildfire in 2019, in Mevo Modi'im, Israel.

Perhaps the most significant moment in the village’s history occurred in 2019, when a huge fire destroyed nearly all the houses in Mevo Modi'im. Most of the residents had to leave, some of them never to return. Though the event was certainly traumatic, some consider it to be a blessing in disguise.

"Those who returned here are the ones who feel that this is their place. We feel that this is our nachala,” Dina Solomon said, referring to the biblical term for land.

Today, Mevo Modi'im is transitioning into a new chapter. A large construction project is underway, which will expand the village with hundreds of new houses. The old residents have mixed feelings about it.

"If you want peace and quiet, you won’t stay here anymore. It’s over," Yitzhak said. "Personally, I don’t think I'll stay here. I'm trying to sell my house," he added.

"How can we continue to maintain what is so special about the community?” asked Nechama Silver, another resident. “We have to work hard, and we have to give this specialness over to the new people that are coming,” she concluded.

"Most of us are clinging to the simple life. And even though there will be big new houses, we'll still be here," Dina said.