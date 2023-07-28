Israelis commemorate Exodus 1947, the ‘ship that launched a nation’

On July 18, 1947, some 4,550 refugees - survivors of the Holocaust - set off across the Mediterranean Sea, just two years removed from the destruction of Europe

Last week, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, descendants of passengers who huddled aboard the Exodus 1947 ship – leaving behind post-Holocaust Europe to make a home in what would become the Jewish state – marked the event’s 76th anniversary at the National Maritime Museum, taking stock with some of the most iconic pictures from the years leading up to Israel’s establishment.

On July 18, 1947, some 4,550 refugees, survivors of the Holocaust, set off across the Mediterranean Sea just two years removed from the destruction of Europe. The vessel was later coined “the ship that launched a nation” – the icon of movies, books, and Zionist lore – and reached Haifa only to be turned back by the British, who were then in control of the Palestinian Mandate.

"My mother was pregnant with me on the ship,” Cwi Chatkewicz, the son of one of the Exodus 1947 passengers, told i24NEWS. “You can imagine what the conditions were like in July and August 1947, the heat on this ship.”

“Originally, the ship was meant for 600 people, but there were 4,554 people on the ship. So you can imagine how she suffered,” he noted.

When the Exodus neared Haifa, the British navy rammed and boarded the ship. Fighting broke out, leaving three of the Jewish passengers dead. The ship hobbled into port.

"When they arrived in Israel, at Haifa Port, it was on a Friday. My mother and father were crying. Seeing the Carmel Mountain, she said to herself, ‘Today, I will light candles, Shabbat candles.’ But, unfortunately, they were taken off the Exodus and brought directly onto the deportation ship," Chatkewicz recounted.

The deportation from Haifa sent the passengers on an odyssey back to Europe. But their tale brought sympathy for their plight, as well as support for the Zionist cause.

"There was a story that [my mother] told me,” Chatkewicz recalled.

“On the deportation ship, they were lying on the floor. You know when you are going to sleep at night, you are flipping over. But it was so crowded that one of them shouted, 'Hey, let's turn around!' And all of them turned around."

AP Photo/Stf/Pringle Jewish immigrants on board the 'Exodus 1947' ship in Haifa Harbor on July 18, 1947.

Seventy-six years later, the story of the Exodus is seen as a key milestone on the road to Israel's establishment, and for raising awareness for the plight of Holocaust survivors. The passengers themselves ultimately, after 1948, made it to the new State of Israel.

"My parents were part of a small group of young people from North Africa, who didn't experience the Holocaust, and they did the best they could to help passengers who were Holocaust survivors from Europe,” Dina Tevel told i24NEWS.

“That's how my parents got to the Exodus. And that's where they had their honeymoon."

This year’s anniversary event had an especially high profile, with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant himself taking part – despite another "day of resistance" with protests on Israel's streets.

"I'm emotionally connected to the Exodus because my mom was one of the immigrants on board the Exodus. Together with her family, they were expelled back to Europe, basically the only family that landed at Gibraltar," Gallant told the audience.

AP Photo/Stf/Pringle The 'Exodus 1947' ship in Haifa Harbor on July 18, 1947.

Another guest of honor at the event included the deputy foreign minister of Honduras. The connection? The Exodus was Honduran-registered, and the hall of the museum was draped with the actual flag flown on the ship.

"Honduras was brave enough to say, 'Here we are. This is a certificate of navigation. This is our flag. This is a Honduran-registered ship. And we are proud that we were part of that process. Because without that, you couldn't have this ship coming to Israel’," Honduran Deputy Foreign Minister Antonio Garcia told i24NEWS.

"When I'm standing here now, I feel my parents. We and you did it! And that's the situation. And we have a free Israel, independent," said Chatkewicz, taking time to remember a ship and its indelible mark on Israel's history.