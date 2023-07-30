City of bachelors: Tel Aviv has most singles in Israel - study

The lowest number of singles was reported in the religious town of Bnei Brak

New data revealed on Saturday shows that among major Israeli cities, Tel Aviv is home to the most singles with 88 percent of men and nearly 81 percent of women not having a couple.

Central towns of Herzliya and Ramat Gan come just behind. The lowest number of singles was reported in the religious town of Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, with 19 percent men and 13 percent women.

In 2021, 51,605 couples got married in Israel, an increase of 29 percent compared to 2020, the Central Bureau of Statistics announced on Sunday, on the eve of Tu B'Av (Jewish holiday of love). The study also showed that the percentage of single men aged 25-29 rose from 57 percent to 65 percent and the percentage of single women in the same age group rose from 36 percent to 51 percent.