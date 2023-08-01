Declassified docs reveal former Israeli PM Golda Meir considered Palestinian state

The famous former prime minister of the Jewish state brought up the possibility of 'another country next to Israel' with Defense Minister Moshe Dayan and others

Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir considered the creation of a Palestinian state, revealed recently declassified documents published by Haaretz on Monday.

In October 1970, Meir discussed the possibility with several Israeli ministers at the time, including Defense Minister Moshe Dayan and Education Minister Yigal Allon. This represented a U-turn from statements she made the year prior, saying "the Palestinians do not exist.”

GPO Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (R) and former Defense Minister Moshe Dayan (C) meeting with troops on the Golan Heights, on November 21, 1973

"It will be necessary to give the Arabs of Judea-Samaria the opportunity to achieve self-determination at a later stage, if and when it suits us," Meir said in a meeting with her ministers, according to the documents.

"In other words, there will be another country next to Israel,” she then stated.

AP Photo/Nash Former Israeli Education Minister Yigal Allon (L) and former Prime Minister Golda Meir.

Despite mentioning the possibility of a future Palestinian state, she rejected the idea of Jerusalem as its capital. Allon reportedly compared a possible Israeli declaration with the "Balfour Declaration" of 1917, in which the British government announced its support for the creation of a Jewish state.

The former education minister, who did not deny the existence of the Palestinian people, disagreed with Meir about a possible additional Arab state within Israel's borders. According to the documents revealed by Haaretz, he was not in favor of its creation, but preferred a more general peace treaty that would enable various possible options that would be examined at a later date.