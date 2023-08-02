Suspects throw thousands in banknotes out of a window, with Israeli police at the door

The wanted persons residing in the Arab-Israeli town of Shfar'am are under investigation for tax evasion by Israel's authorities

Bank notes were thrown from the windows belonging to an individual living in the Arab-Israeli town of Shfar'am, in northern Israel, as local police arrived Wednesday at the suspect’s door.

Police officers from the Shfar'am police station were accompanied by investigators from the customs department. The suspects own a chain of fashion stores that was under investigation.

According to the authorities, the owners had failed to declare income from their business for several months, and the amount of undeclared money could amount to around $3 million.

When the authorities arrived, the house's inhabitants refused to open the door. After knocking on the door, the police officers then observed banknotes flying out of the apartment’s windows, landing in the building's courtyard.

After collecting the bills on the ground, the authorities counted no less than 35,000 shekels (about $10,000 in U.S. dollars). The notes were scattered in denominations of 50, 100 and 200 after having been thrown out of the windows.

Israeli police spokesman Israeli money scattered on a courtyard outside a suspect's house, under investigation by the Israel Police. In denominations of 50 (green), 100 (yellow), and 200 (blue).

At the end of the operation, the Israeli authorities were able to collect several items which indicated that the company had been running in breach of the law and was practicing tax evasion. In addition, a luxury vehicle belonging to the company owner was also confiscated.

Elected officials and representatives of Israel's Arab community have been protesting against the crime plaguing their communities, with over 100 killed. An inter-ministerial steering committee convened, and one suggestion was to use the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency, as well as the pooling of budgets for the issue.

"We are one society – Hebrew and Arab – who must live together in this country,” the Prime Minister’s Office Director-General Yossi Shelley said, adding “we are in a state of emergency, during a period of communal terror in the Arab communities.”