Israel: Islamist Technion student association publishes homophobic posts

The Islamist student association "Riwak" of the Israeli Technion university in Haifa recently published a post against the LGBT community, the Israeli Kan public broadcaster reported Thursday morning.

"The spread of this degeneracy is very dangerous, it is about debauchery and shameful acts which disintegrate the family system", wrote the association.

"We must stand as an impenetrable dam and a solid fortress and fight this way of thinking," added the authors of the message, posted on Instagram and Facebook.

The clearly homophobic post was also shared by affiliated Islamist student associations of Ben Gurion University in Beer Sheva and Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan.

“These are student associations that have clerics associated with members of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel,” the head of the education department of the right-wing Israeli student association “Im Tirtzu” Shai Rosengarten told Kan.

“Most of the time, the university is unaware of the actions of the association, leaving the door open to separatism, nationalism and incitement to hatred,” he added. "The Minister of Education must act to prevent the spread of this incitement throughout the academy."

"We expect the Technion to stop these kinds of activities within our university," a student told Kan, adding that they “bring in anti-Zionist and homophobic propagandists, it's very worrying."

“We use every tool at our disposal to prevent offensive activity. Every request for public use of Technion facilities is reviewed. The procedure for authorizing public gatherings is very supervised and we monitor the content of the meetings," reacted the Technion.

Ben-Gurion and Bar Ilan universities in turn said that the Islamist student association was not recognized by either them or the student unions.