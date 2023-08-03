Employment among Israeli Arab women, religious men on the rise

In the second quarter of 2023, employment among Arab women reached 45 percent; among religious men, the rate peaked at 56 percent

The employment rates of Israeli Arab women and religious Jewish men are on the rise, according to a recent report by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics.

In the second quarter of 2023, employment among Arab women reached 45 percent, a 12 percent increase from 2014. Among religious men, the employment rate peaked at 56 percent, compared to 52 percent nine years prior.

“Increasing employment for Arab women is part of an ongoing process. education compared to 2010," said Hadas Fuchs, senior economist at Israel’s Labor Department.

“We are also seeing an increase in the employment of Arab women without a university education or even without a degree. There is a cultural change in Arab society that makes it more acceptable for women to work,” she continued.

As for religious Jewish men, “We are finally seeing employment increase. We hope that’s a good sign for the future, but it can’t be held. They still have gaps in math and that makes it very difficult to find a well-paying job.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli government has approved a budget increase of $44.4 million for ultra-Orthodox yeshivas.