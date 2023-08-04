The inauguration of the Red Line comes after years of delays in the project, and will extend over 15 miles from Bat Yam to Petah Tikva

The Tel Aviv Light Rail Red Line in central Israel will officially start operating for the public on August 18, after years of delay, the Transportation Ministry announced Friday.

Israel's Transportation Minister Miri Regev assured that all necessary approvals to open the line had been received.

The inauguration of the Red Line will come after years of delays in the project, due to safety issues with the braking and signaling system of the train. About three months ago, after another postponement, the management of the metro was transferred to the National Transportation Authority (NTA).

During a hearing with Regev in February, the chief executive of the NTA said the light rail was to open on Passover - but the minister granted an extension until Independence Day.

The line will connect Petah Tikva to Bat Yam and will extend over 15 miles, with 33 stations also serving the cities of Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, and Tel Aviv.