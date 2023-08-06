The Israeli National Security Minister says the 'hero' has his 'full support' after the U.S. State Department calls the incident a 'terrorist attack'

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir Sunday called on Deputy Commissioner Uzi Levy to investigate Arab rioters, as well as the Jewish settlers who “defended themselves,” in deadly West Bank clashes.

A former spokesman for a far-right Jewish Power lawmaker, the party headed by Ben-Givr, was arrested for his connection to deadly clashes on Friday, which ended with the murder of 19-year-old Palestinian Qusai Jamal Maatan.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Elisha Yered, suspected of being involved in the death of 19-year-old Palestinian Qusai Jamal Maatan in the West Bank village of Burqa

"My policy is clear. Anyone who defends himself from stone throwers should receive a medal. I expect the police chief Uzi Levy to advance the investigation quickly and conduct a comprehensive investigation also of all the Arab rioters who threw stones and tried to murder Jews," Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

Yehiel Indor suffered head wounds from stones that were thrown at him from Palestinians, and was later implicated as the shooter that killed Maatan during the clashes that broke out near the West Bank village of Burqa. Yered was understood to not be directly behind the shooting.

“The Israeli media (again) got confused: a Jew who defends himself and others against murder from Palestinians, is not a murder suspect, but a hero who will receive my full support,” Ben-Gvir took to social media to clarify his position after being criticized.

“There may be some who were confused about which side they are on - I'm not confused. I’m always on the side of my people, certainly when the danger of life hovers over the head of a Jew who is required to respond with determination and heroism,” the National Security Minister added.

The U.S. State Department condemned the incident, saying "we strongly condemn the terrorist attack perpetrated by extremist settlers who killed a 19-year-old Palestinian man."

“The United States extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We note the fact that Israel has made several arrests in this case, and we call for full transparency and justice,” the American statement added, pointing out the arrests that Ben-Gvir criticized.