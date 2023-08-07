'It doesn't matter if the murdered person is Jewish, Arab or Druze' says Dr. Amir Khnifess, president of an Israeli-Druze center in Israel

A march against violence in the Arab-Israeli community took place Sunday evening, in Tel Aviv, with over a thousand participants.

The protest was named the "March of the Dead" by the organizers, its aim was to "combat violence and put an end to the government's incompetence."

"One society, one destiny, one cry,” chanted participants in the central city square.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Members of the Arab community holding hundreds of fake coffins as they protest against the violence in their community, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv

"Blood is blood," president of an Israeli-Druze center, Dr. Amir Khnifess stated.

"It doesn't matter if the murdered person is Jewish, Arab or Druze,” Knifess added, pointing a critical finger at Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"The minister of pita [bread] and TikTok doesn't count victims. He's only interested in praising a policeman who breaks a protester's bones. He's in favor of Jewish terrorism," the Druze leader said, in reference to Ben-Gvir, whom he thinks doesn’t do enough to eradicate violence in the Arab-Israeli community.

"This racist government leaves the average citizen to face murder and violence alone. It's time to wake up! Criminal violence will not stop in the villages of Galilee and the south. It will spread throughout the country. The government of Ben-Gvir and Bibi [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu], we will not let you go. Your time is up," Khnifess concluded.

Since the beginning of 2023, 141 Arab-Israelis have been killed throughout the country. Elected officials and representatives of Israel's Arab community have been protesting against the crime plaguing their communities. In response, Ben-Gvir tasked the Shin Bet internal security agency to investigate the murders.

According to the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics, there are over 2 million Arabs, or 21 percent of Israel’s population.