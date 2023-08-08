Israeli security establishment alarmed by rise in Jewish terrorism

The head of the internal security agency Ronen Bar warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the dangers of Jewish terrorism

It is a very concerning issue for the Israeli security establishment, maybe even more than Palestinian terrorism. Israeli daily Israel Hayom is reporting that 25 incidents defined as terror actions perpetrated by Jewish people took place in the first half of 2023, a 50 percent rise when compared to 2022 when this was the figure for the entire year.

"These were terrorist attacks committed by settlers to scare these people, to drive them away from their land," said Sven Kuhmn, EU representative to the Palestinian Authority.

What brought the drastic change? Security officials may not say it publicly but the notion is that it happens due to the fact that those engaging in violent activities feel encouraged by the hardline politicians within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition.

“We are backing you. Run to the hills and settle there. We love you,” Israel’s Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in June.

The head of the internal security agency Ronen Bar warned Netanyahu of the dangers of Jewish terrorism. Those supporting the people involved in violent actions in the West Bank obviously have a completely different view, one that was seen this past weekend.

The army claims settlers from the outpost of Oz Tzion deliberately clashed with Palestinians killing one of them, right wing members say the reality is different.

“I saw a weak and injured person who is in hospital after an operation and I tell you that the IDF message is false. This is a terror victim, nothing short of that. In any other place he would be treated with respect and the Palestinians would be behind bars,” said Likud member of the Israeli parliament Tali Gotlib.

Terrorists for some, terror victims for others and a violent reality that is constantly escalating.