Earlier this week, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich froze funds allocated for Arab towns and Palestinian schools in east Jerusalem

Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday assured that funds allocated for Arab towns would “reach their proper destination,” after Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich froze them.

On Sunday, Kan reported the freeze of funds when it published a letter from Israel’s Interior Minister Moshe Arbel to Smotrich, urging him to release $54 million of the funds meant for Arab authorities in Israel and another $26.8 million for economic development.

Smotrich said that some of the budget funds meant for Arab local councils were a political pay-off by the Jewish state’s previous government that could end up in the hands of "criminals and terrorists.”

“The funds to the Arab authorities in Israel will reach their proper destination after inspection and supervision – to the Arab citizens of Israel and not anywhere else,” the PMO said in a statement.

“Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu's policy is to enable the development and well-being of all Israeli citizens, Arabs and Jews alike, and the evidence is that the governments led by Netanyahu have invested in the Arab citizens of Israel more than all Israeli governments combined," it added.

In May, the Israeli government extended a $564 million five-year plan meant to improve education, employment, health, and infrastructure in east Jerusalem, including programs to help Palestinians integrate into Israeli academic institutions.

"The Arab citizens of Israel deserve what every citizen deserves, and I am committed to that,” Netanyahu said.

“This is my demand from all government ministries, and this will be done after an inspection that will ensure that the funds will indeed reach their destination, for the Arab citizens of Israel.”