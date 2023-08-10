Kyiv envoy criticizes Israel for canceling health insurance for Ukraine refugees

Some Israeli hospitals decided to continue providing Ukrainian refugees with the care they need, despite the lack of government subsidies

Yevgen Korniychuk, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, on Thursday strongly criticized the Israeli government's decision to suspend medical insurance for Ukrainian refugees in Israel.

"We are very disappointed and concerned by the Israeli government's recent decision to cancel health insurance for refugees from Ukraine," the ambassador wrote.

“Not only is the Israeli government refusing to sell Ukraine protection measures against the murder of our citizens by the Russians, but now it is also stopping medical aid for refugees who fled to Israel,” he added.

The Kiev envoy called on the Israeli government not to turn its back on a "humanitarian act" for the health of Ukrainian refugees, and asked Finance Minister Betsalel Smotrich to reconsider his decision. On Wednesday evening, the government announced that refugees who have come to Israel from Ukraine since the outbreak of war with Russia about a year and a half ago, would no longer be eligible to receive health services, as their medical insurance had expired.

"Unfortunately, the government has not extended the health insurance budget and we call on the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office to resolve the issue immediately," Israel's Social Affairs Ministry said.

At the same time, a number of hospitals have responded by deciding to continue providing Ukrainian refugees with the care they need, despite the lack of government subsidies.

"This is a humanitarian cause of the first order, the State of Israel must provide assistance to the refugees from the war in Ukraine, who have remained in the country. There is nothing more necessary and moral than this,” reacted the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, Rabbi Moshe Azman.