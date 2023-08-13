Israelis of Ethiopian origin demonstrate to demand the repatriation of their relatives

Demonstrators denounced what they perceived as racial discrimination and clashed with police forces

Hundreds of Israelis of Ethiopian origin protested in Jerusalem on Sunday, demanding that their relatives in Ethiopia be quickly allowed to immigrate to Israel.

The demonstrators, who set up camp near the Supreme Court, denounced what they perceived as racial discrimination and clashed with police forces.

David Zaru, a resident of Or Yehuda, told Haaretz of the apparent inequality in Israeli immigration policies, referring to the swift reception of Jews from Ukraine during the war, but not those from Ethiopia. He recalled his service in the Israeli army and insisted on the urgency of immigration for his relatives, given the ongoing conflict in his home country.

The war in Ethiopia has been going on for around three years, and the fighting has recently shifted from the Tigray region to the Amhara region, home to the city of Gondar, where many people eligible for Aliyah reside.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Members of the Ethiopian Jewish community clash with police during a demonstration in Jerusalem, Israel.

Organizers reported that a plane that left Ethiopia for Israel left behind more than a thousand people eligible for Aliyah, many of whom are currently in conflict zones in Gondar.

According to data from the Population and Immigration Authority, more than 4,000 people in the Gondar and Addis Ababa camps have applied for their right to immigrate.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Members of the Ethiopian Jewish community clash with police during a demonstration in Jerusalem, Israel.

Gondar has a large Jewish community, and the demonstrators are demanding that they be brought to Israel. Faced with these challenges, the demonstrators demanded not only the repatriation of these people, but also a review of the Israeli government's eligibility criteria for Aliyah.

Last week, some 200 Israelis and others eligible for Aliyah were evacuated from Gondar by Israel and transferred to Addis Ababa.