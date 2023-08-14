Israel's Arab community threaten a strike amid escalating violence and budget cuts

Arab-Israeli committee head says 'we have no choice but to step up our fight for the sake of our children who are suffering'

Arab-Israeli community leaders announced on Monday a strike next week in all Arab localities, including schools, following a demonstration on Sunday in front of the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem.

The leaders stated their protests would take a step up in order to oppose government policy, which they deem unsatisfactory in the face of escalating violence and crime in the Arab-Israeli community, particularly a recent budget cut.

"Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's decision not to transfer budget balances owed to Arab localities in the amount of 200 million shekels [$53.55 million] seriously undermines us," the National Committee Of Heads Of Arab Local Authorities said, adding there would be a wider strike if the government failed to meet the committee's demands.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Arab citizens protest the budget cut in the Arab sector, outside the Ministry of Finance in Jerusalem.

"Arab sector leaders are fed up with this government's inaction, we have no choice but to step up our fight for the sake of our children who are suffering from the government's policies. We call for support for the committee's struggle and legitimate demands, and for practical steps to be taken," head of the committee, Moder Younes, said.

The committee also called on the Histadrut, the Israeli workers' union, to support the strike. Furthermore, its statement said "a message was sent to the representatives of the embassies of various countries in which it denounces the government's attitude towards Arab society and the policy of discrimination against Arab citizens and the authorities.”

The strike announcement came after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured last Wednesday that funds for Arab authorities would be transferred after proper vetting.