Three Israeli universities rank among world’s top 100

Three Israeli universities were recognized among the world’s top 100, according to the 2023 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) released on Tuesday by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy.

Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot ranked 67th, compared to 83th place last year. Israel Institute of Technology - Technion in Haifa placed 78th, while the Hebrew University of Jerusalem dropped to the 85th position from 77th in 2022.

Harvard University topped the ranking list for the 21st year in a row. It is followed by two other U.S. universities - Stanford and MIT.

England’s Cambridge ranked fourth, followed by University of California, Berkeley. Other institutions in the top 10 are Princeton, Oxford, Columbia, Caltech and University of Chicago.

The U.S. is leading in the prestigious ranking with a total of 38 American universities making it to the top 100 this year.