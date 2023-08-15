Shocking: Mezuzah scrolls in Israeli hospital replaced with paper saying 'Death to Jews'

'This is an event that damages the delicate fabric between all religions here in the region' says the Rabbi of Israel's northern Nahariya

“Death to Jews” was found written on paper in Mezuzah scrolls during a routine inspection of the Nahariya Medical Center in Israel, replacing the traditional parchment scroll inscribed with Hebrew verses from the Jewish Bible.

"All Jews are liars and have no religion; they are murderers and terrorists. Death to the Jews,” was written Hebrew in the front, and on the back in Arabic, “there is no God but Allah. Muhammad is God's messenger. Islam is the solution."

To make matters more shocking, the call to kill Jews was placed on the doors of an oncology ward, replacing the central Jewish “Shema” prayer. The management of the medical center, which cares for around 600,000 northern residents, was shocked by the incident.

The hospital's director, Professor Masad Barhoum, ordered an inspection of all the installation and a complaint was lodged with the police.

Chen Leopold/Flash90 Illustration - A broken mezuzah with the piece of parchment inscribed with specified Hebrew verses from the Torah.

"It's impossible for something like this to happen in the Jewish state. We live here with mutual respect for all faiths, and this is an event that damages the delicate fabric between all religions here in the region,” the Rabbi of Nahariya, Yehoshua Maitlis, reacted with sadness.

The Mezuzah is a small parchment scroll on which the Hebrew “Shema” is handwritten by a scribe, placed within a small or intricate box, and then placed on doorways, as commanded in Deuteronomy (6:4–9) and again (11:13–21). The tradition has been considered a biblical commandment.