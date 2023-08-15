The court rejected Israeli law enforcement’s request to keep Yehiel Indore in custody

Israeli settler Yehiel Indore, who is standing trial for the killing of a Palestinian teen, is being released to house arrest following a court order.

The court rejected Israeli law enforcement’s request to keep Indore in custody, with the Police subsequently filing an appeal against the release. A hearing on the matter scheduled for later in the day.

Indore is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Qusai Jamal Maatan in a skirmish that occurred outside the West Bank village of Burqa. A trial is set to determine whether Indore acted in self-defense after he was hit in the head with a rock allegedly thrown by a Palestinian, or if the killing had a murderous intent.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Yehiel Indore, who is suspected of shooting and killing 19-year-old Palestinian Qusai Jamal Maatan in the West Bank village of Burqa, arrives for a court hearing at the District Court in Jerusalem.

Indore's lawyers hailed the court’s decision, saying their client was not in a “physical and mental state” to stay in jail. Indore had spent approximately 10 days in hospital recovering from the head wound, and was only recently transferred to the Prison Service medical facility.

“The claim of self-defense here is clear, and if this is not self-defense, this claim can be erased from the law books,” a lawyer from the far-right Honenu legal aid group, Nati Rom, said in a statement.

Israeli Police have dropped a charge that Indore acted out of racist motivations, but are still investigating him for killing with intent or indifference, participating in a riot, conspiracy to commit a crime and obstruction of justice.

Earlier Tuesday, two Palestinians from Burqa were arrested as additional suspects in the violent clashes.

Police said further arrests could be expected, after five other Palestinian suspects were arrested and released.