Israel welcomes 215 new immigrants from U.S., Canada

A special charter flight by El Al landed in Israel on Wednesday morning with 215 new immigrants from the U.S. and Canada on board.

A quarter of them are young men and women who are expected to enlist in the IDF as lone soldiers. For the first time those boarding the plane were able to go through a full absorption procedure during the flight, noted Israel’s Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer.

"I was happy to meet the new immigrants upon their arrival in Israel. It is always exciting to see families with children, young and old, who choose to become Zionists and immigrate to the State of Israel,” the minister said, wishing the new immigrants “great success and easy and optimal absorption in Israel.”

No credit New immigrants from the U.S. and Canada.

The passengers of the charter flight, who joined over 1300 Jews from North America who immigrated to Israel since the beginning of the year, come from all over the U.S. and Canadian provinces, including New York, New Jersey, California, Texas, Ohio, Massachusetts, Ontario, Minnesota and Illinois. According to the new immigrants' data, the main cities where they chose to settle are Jerusalem, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Ra'anana, Beit Shemesh, Haifa, Afula and Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut.

The leading occupations among the new immigrants are: medicine, education, engineering, accounting, social work, occupational therapy. The flight was organized by the "Nefesh B'nefesh" organization in cooperation with the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption and the Jewish Agency.

After a successful pilot last summer, this year it was decided for the first time to expand the cooperation between the three entities and to carry out a full absorption procedure for all immigrants on the flight. The immigrants filled out all the relevant forms and the immigrant certificates were given to them already on the plane, which will save them a lot of time in the days after arriving in Israel.