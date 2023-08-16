Israel to launch direct flights to Vietnam in October

Last month, the Israeli and Vietnamese governments signed a free trade agreement

First direct flights from Israel’s Tel Aviv to Hanoi in Vietnam will be launched in October, following the agreement between the Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat and his Vietnamese counterpart.

In addition, Israeli citizens will benefit from an electronic visa for Vietnam starting Wednesday.

Barkat is currently on a historic visit to Vietnam, leading a political-economic delegation of 21 Israeli companies, as part of a trade agreement signed between the countries.

This is a historic decision and an important achievement that will increase tourism exchanges and business between the countries, the minister noted.

"Vietnam is our gateway to Asia and is becoming a key and growing country. Strengthening our relationship is important to Israel and Vietnam and I commend the Vietnamese government for its warm hospitality and willingness to strengthen relations between our peoples," said Barkat.

Last month, the two countries signed the free trade agreement, predicting that it would rapidly increase annual bilateral trade by almost 50 percent. It is the third such Israeli agreement with an Asian nation in recent years, following deals with South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.