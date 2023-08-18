Between Burqa and Oz Zion in the West Bank, the truth lies with the beholder

In determining what happened during the deadly clash outside Burqa, it’s more than just competing version of events: it’s a clash of existential narratives

The circumstances of a deadly skirmish outside Burqa remain unclear. With two contradictory versions of the events, not even police are sure of what really happened on August 4th.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact events of that fateful Friday evening as the Sabbath arrived. What is certain is that a 19-year-old Palestinian, Qusai Ma'atan, was shot dead.

Since then, two local Israelis have since been placed under house arrest – one suspected of having killed Qusai; the other of having concealed the weapon. In addition, at least two Palestinians from Burqa were detained and released.

As for the rest, it’s one side’s word against the other's. Both are claiming they acted in self defense.

Mael Benoliel /i24NEWS The West Bank area near Burqa and Oz Zion.

When we visited the area, about a 20-minute drive from Jerusalem, we found it to be quiet and serene. But not quite welcoming.

As we approached a pair of young men at the settlement, they told us they don’t answer questions. The only person who was apparently authorized to talk was the head of the outpost, Yehuda.

Oz Zion is considered illegal – even by the current government, which includes some of the most ardent supporters of the settlements. The State of Israel differentiates between sanctioned settlements established on so-called state land devoid of private Palestinian ownership, and illegal outposts which are built without a permit, often on private Palestinian land.

Mael Benoliel /i24NEWS The Oz Zion settlement in the West Bank.

A few Israeli soldiers were stationed at the outpost. One of them told us they were there for backup. He said relations with the outpost residents were “excellent,” but with the Palestinians, much less certain.

Just a few hundred yards away, across a small valley, is the village of Burqa. We could have walked over on foot, except we didn’t want to be seen crossing the invisible line by either side.

So we returned to the area on another day, and met Jassem Ma’atan in the center of the village, near a square renamed in memory of Qusai Ma'atan.

Mael Benoliel /i24NEWS Burqa village center in the West Bank.

“The settlers wanted to raid the west side of the village,” Jassem told us. “Our youth confronted them because they knew they were coming to us, and what happened, happened."

"They attack civilians. It's natural to protect ourselves. They attack us with pepper spray and weapons, we react with sticks and stones. We don't approach them; they come to us,” he said.

It’s a version disputed by the head of the outpost, whom we do eventually get to meet. Like Jassem – but for the opposite reason – Yehuda Lieber argued that the hilltop youths acted in self-defense.

“First of all, these young people should get a medal because they protected their lives and those of the other Jews who were with them. The incident happened on a pasture just between Oz Zion and Burqa. And even if someone was there illegally, that wouldn't be a reason to kill him,” Yehuda said, referring to the outpost’s illegal status.

Mael Benoliel /i24NEWS A prefabricated home and an outside shack, at the Oz Zion settlement in the West Bank.

As Yehuda led us toward one of the prefabricated homes, we glanced at the word scrawled next to the entrance: revenge.

“Whoever comes up here to harm us will be harmed,” Yehuda explained bluntly. When we ask about the role of the army, he said the two aren’t contradictory. “The army must protect us. And every Jew has the right to protect himself.”

The tragic grazing incident is symptomatic of the elemental – and visceral – conflict: who owns the land.

“We're not talking about cultivated land that someone bought with money. I'm not here because I paid for anything. I am here because this is the land of our ancestors. And if I'm not here, they will be here," Yehuda told i24NEWS.

For their part, the 3,000 Palestinians of Burqa feel like they are surrounded by Israeli outposts. The old road leading to the pastures is blocked. They claim it's forbidden for them to graze their animals outside the village.

One local sheep herder, Nizham Ali, complained to us that they’ve been expelled from their lands by the settlers, and confined to their homes. “We do not dare to take our sheep out, they’re kept in the fold. They come down to us daily, they surround us,” referring to the settlers.

“They've put their caravans in one of our olive groves and the army supports them. These are our lands – mine and those of the other villagers,” Nizham said.

Jassem added, “They have no land. These lands belong to the village. They say it's theirs, but the owners showed their documents."

Mael Benoliel /i24NEWS Residents walking in the Burqa village, the West Bank.

But Yehuda said it’s not just the Jews who are building illegally.

“Our enemies are trying to take over every free space in Judea and Samaria with foreign funding, especially from European countries,” Yehuda claimed, repeating the narrative that European funding for NGOs that build spaces to serve Palestinians is helping to establish their claims to West Bank territories.

A few days before the incident, the Israeli army distributed evacuation orders to the outpost. Created twelve years ago, it has been repeatedly demolished — and repeatedly rebuilt. Today, Oz Zion’s residents amount to six families, including a dozen youths.

Mael Benoliel /i24NEWS A resident sleeps at the Oz Zion settlement in the West Bank.

“We received demolition orders, there's a legal problem,” Yehuda recalled. Making a sweeping motion with his arm, Yehuda continued, “But if we talk about law, all these yellow dots, they're illegal Arab houses. We're talking about 80,000 illegal units around us. I hope and want to believe that no so-called right-wing politician will allow such discrimination.”

“They tried to kill a Jew. Whoever in the government destroys our homes, justifies terrorism.” It’s an inflammatory charge coming from someone who has never before been so well-represented in Israel’s Parliament.

Yehuda’s final vow: “We were the first family to settle here. And we're here to stay.”