Hundreds demonstrated at several stations of the newly-opened light rail against closing the line on Shabbat

After many delays, the first line of the Tel Aviv light rail was launched with pomp and ceremony on Friday. However, as is often the case in Israel, the celebratory event was colored by controversy as protesters gathered to inveigle against the decision to halt the train on the Jewish hold day of Shabbat.

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated at several stations of the newly-opened light rail, including chaining themselves to the rails.

An estimated 234,000 passengers are expected to ride the Red Line, spanning some 15 miles, on a daily basis.

Work is still underway on two additional lines set to be unveiled in 2026 and 2028. The entire project will ultimately include 139 stations in 14 cities.

On Thursday, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai joined the chorus of criticism over the decision to not run the light rail on Shabbat.

"As someone who supports and promotes transportation on Shabbat, I have been saying for a long time - the light rail must operate and serve the public even on Shabbat," the mayor said. "That's how it should be in a liberal and democratic country."