Israeli authorities report 'disturbances' in two prisons

Israel Prison Service says it was responding to incidents at the Eshel prison in the south and the Rimonim prison in the center of the country

Israeli forces responded to disturbances in the 'Rimonim' and 'Eshel' prisons, Israel Prison Service (IPS) spokeswoman said in a statement on Sunday.

The IPS Special Forces were instructed to disperse prisoners. A joint operation with prison guards had used tear gas to disperse the crowds, allowing the teams to exfiltrate leading forces amongst the prisoners.

The IPS statement concluded that it "will not allow violations of order and discipline in its facilities."