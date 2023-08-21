Women's demonstration against sexism to be held in Bnei Brak

Around 10,000 women are expected to take part to protest against sexism in public spaces and the harassment of women

Following numerous sexist incidents against women on public transport in Israel, a women's demonstration will take place on Thursday in the religious town of Bnei Brak.

Around 10,000 women are expected to take part to protest against sexism in public spaces and the harassment of women.

The demonstration is due to start at 7:00 pm local time, and the main stage will be set up on Masada Street in the city center.

As part of the demonstration, the procession will cross the city's main streets.

Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90 Ultra Orthodox Jews in the Ultra orthodox town of Bnei Brak, Israel.

The route the organizers wanted to take included central streets, including the street next to a particularly busy synagogue. The police approved a slightly different route.

Last week, an Orthodox bus driver asked young girls to cover up and sit in the back of a bus from Tiberias to Ashdod, claiming that their outfits offended the religious men on the bus.