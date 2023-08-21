Around 70 young people will take part in a wide range of activities over 5 days

This week saw the first opening of a summer camp for disabled youngsters in Israel's Negev, organized by the Rahat Community Center.

The event was organized in cooperation with the Rahat Social Welfare Department. Around 70 young people will take part in a wide range of activities over 5 days. In particular, a safari outing has been organized to familiarize them with the animals.

"Rahat is considered to be the first city in the country to offer activities and programs of this quality for young people and children with disabilities. The Social Welfare Department works all year round to provide the best services for young people and their families," said Saeed Al-Abra, Director of the Social Welfare Department.

Young people will be able to take part in plastic art activities, foam games, and visits to different locations.

Mouad Alziadna Summer camp in Rahat, Israel.

Fouad Alzeadna, Director of the Rahat Community Center, said: "Working for the well-being of these children with special needs is what sets us apart at the Rahat Community Center."

"Dozens of programs are developed for them throughout the year, and this camp is the culmination of hard work where Rahat is witnessing a change in this area. I thank the community center's disability department, volunteers and staff," he said.

Numerous initiatives are in place to help young people in the Bedouin community. Last May, a program offering Hebrew lessons to first and second graders aged 6 to 7 was inaugurated, with the aim of preparing them for their integration and future in the country.