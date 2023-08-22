Has the age of streaming changed our relationship with music? - Israeli study

The abundance of songs available at little or no cost is perceived to have 'devalued' music

Three studies led by Professor Ofer Bergman of Israel's Bar-Ilan University have revealed a fascinating relationship between music collecting and listening pleasure in the age of music streaming.

The studies highlight the impact of streaming applications on the subjective evaluation of music, and suggest that rediscovering the act of collecting music can significantly enhance the overall listening experience.

Ever since Thomas Edison invented the gramophone over a century ago, people have had to buy their favorite music in order to listen to it. Streaming music applications, on the other hand, allow users to store any amount of music at no extra cost (for example, by "liking" songs and adding them to playlists).

Streaming applications also allow users to listen to music by searching for it or using the application's recommendation algorithm - making music collection optional for the first time in the history of music consumption.

Bar-Ilan researchers have conducted a qualitative study which shows that respondents are less than enthusiastic about their relationship with access to music these days. The abundance of songs available at little or no cost is perceived to have "devalued" music.

The results of a subsequent questionnaire study indicate a drastic reduction in collection size as individuals switch to streaming applications. In particular, a positive correlation was identified between collection size and listening pleasure.

To further investigate the link between music collection and listening pleasure, the researchers conducted an experiment inviting participants to rate their listening pleasure in real time using a chatbot interface, before and after collecting music. The results, recently published in the journal Personal and Ubiquitous Computing, showed that current levels of listening pleasure were relatively low.

At the same time, participants reported that collecting music was enjoyable rather than tedious and, more importantly, that listening to the collected music significantly increased participants' listening pleasure.

Professor Ofer Bergman, from Bar-Ilan University's Department of Information Science, expressed optimism about the results.

"Our studies highlight the essential role of music collection in shaping the subjective experience of music consumption. By storing on streaming platforms, users can raise their level of enjoyment and potentially reignite their passion for music."

By encouraging users to embrace music collection in streaming apps, their listening pleasure can be significantly enhanced.