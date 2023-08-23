Fear and disbelief in Arab-Israeli town after shocking quadruple murder

'The state of Israel is able to fight such big enemies like Iran, Syria, Lebanon, but cannot protect its own citizens' a cousin of the victim tells i24NEWS

Immense pain, sorrow, and disbelief. Those are the pervading feelings in the northern Israeli town of Abu Snan this morning, after a night of shocking violence. But more than anything, there is a palpable sense of fear.

“We are afraid to leave our homes at night,” deputy head of the Abu Snan local council, Dr. Matanes Yusef, told i24NEWS.

“When we walk on the street, we always look around to see that no one is chasing us. We look under our cars, we have to look for anything suspicious," Dr. Yusef added.

A record crime wave in the Arab sector hit a new peak on Tuesday evening, when a gruesome quadruple murder was carried out in Abu Snan. Four men were shot at point-blank range. Among them was Ghazi Sa’ab, a well-known member of the community, a former border police officer, and a candidate for the head of the local council.

Police say the quadruple murder was planned in advance, carried out only two hours after Sa’ab launched his municipal campaign. The four victims were standing in an olive grove near one of the entrances to the town when a squad of assassins drove up to them, exited the car, and shot them.

The police are investigating whether the victims knew their killers, and if there was a connection to criminal elements in the local government.

Shir Torem/Flash90 Police at the scene where four men were shot dead in the Arab Town of Abu Snan, northern Israel.

For retired Brigadier General Anwar Sa’ab, a cousin of Ghazi Sa’ab, the lack of safety guaranteed by the police has left him feeling like he’s in enemy territory.

“People tell me they feel like they are in Lebanon here. The state of Israel is able to fight such big enemies like Iran, Syria, Lebanon, but cannot protect its own citizens,” the retired Brigadier General told us.

For now, the feeling is mostly shock. But underneath it lies great anger directed at the government, which came to power promising to bring governance back to the area. Instead, locals say they are seeing the opposite.

The people in Abu Snan have no doubt that similar events in the Jewish sector would lead to a completely different response.

“If, in Nahariya, someone were to throw a grenade, police would arrest him in under an hour. Here, people are shot in broad daylight and the shooters just disappear,” Dr. Yusef claimed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the murders, saying that a “red line was crossed” in the killing of a candidate for government. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reiterated his call to establish a National Guard that would be dedicated to fighting internal crime.

Until the force is established, staffed and trained, Ben-Gvir said that the Shin Bet internal security agency needed to be brought onboard to investigate the murders.

In the meantime, overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, police arrested 19 people in connection to crime in the Arab sector.

Community leaders and elected officials have led repeated protests over the past months, gathering in Jerusalem as recently as Monday to protest over the crime wave, as well as the refusal of Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to transfer allocated funds for community development.

With the Arab sector seeing its deadliest year ever — 156 people killed in 2023 so far — Arab Israelis are desperate for change.